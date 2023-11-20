“Nothing is guaranteed” - Declan Rice expresses concern despite impressive Arsenal form

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently admitted he was concerned about securing a spot in the England squad for the 2024 UEFA Euros despite impressing this season.

Rice has been stellar for the Gunners since securing a £105 million summer move from West Ham United. The 24-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He has also looked defensively assured as the team's No. 6.

The Arsenal star has been a consistent part of Gareth Southgate's squad for years now, accumulating 47 caps for his nation. However, competition to get into the final squad for next summer's Euros is set to be tougher than ever. This is because it will feature just 23 players compared to the World Cup's 26.

Moreover, Southgate has said that he would only pick players that were 100% fit before admitting he preferred players who could operate in numerous roles.

Rice said (via GOAL):

"It's always in our minds that when we go back to our club, Gareth is always attending games, Steve is always attending games and you need to be at your best. Nothing is guaranteed."

He added:

"Going into a major tournament, you need to be fit, you need to be ready and you need to be well prepared. Like he said, I think it is the shortest squad this time, whereas the World Cup it was a 26-man squad and obviously now it is a 23-man squad. You need to be at your best to get picked for that. So, I am sure the boys will do everything they can to be on the plane to Germany."

Rice will be competing with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, and Conor Gallagher for a spot in the final squad. He is expected to feature in England's final Euros qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday, November 20.

Mikel Arteta handed huge boost after Arsenal forward spotted in training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be buoyed after Gabriel Jesus was involved in team training in the Brazil camp over the international break.

The 26-year-old has been plagued with injury issues this season. He missed four games in August with a knee injury before suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of October, missing a further six games as a result.

Despite not being fully fit, Jesus was selected in Brazil's squad for their CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Colombia. As per Football London, he has been involved in full team training over the past two days and is expected to feature against Argentina on Tuesday, November 21.

Arteta will be hoping Jesus will be back to full fitness ahead of Arsenal's next fixture against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.