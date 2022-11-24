“Nothing is impossible” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes defiant claim ahead of Portugal’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has fired up his troops ahead of Selecao das Quinas' 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday, 24 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo's men face the Africans at Stadium 974, hoping to kickstart their campaign with a victory.

Portugal have never won the FIFA World Cup but did achieve glory at the UEFA European Championships in 2016.

The legendary striker is heading into his fifth World Cup tournament and has galvanized his teammates ahead of the clash with Ghana.

He posted on Twitter:

"About to start our campaign in the biggest competition in the world. An adventure that we wish long and full of successes, in order to raise the name and flag of our country very high. We want to fill all Portuguese people with pride and joy. Nothing is impossible! Strength."

Alongside Ghana in Portugal's group are Uruguay and South Korea.

Many deem it to be the group of death, and if Cristiano Ronaldo's side manages to secure progress, they may have a chance of securing glory.

Ronaldo also has personal glory in his sights as he sits on seven goals in FIFA World Cup competition.

He is two shy of Portuguese icon Eusebio's record of nine goals scored in the 1966 tournament.

The iconic forward is now a free agent after having his contract with Manchester United mutually terminated.

He had bagged three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal need to take note of 2022 FIFA World Cup surprises

Messi's Argentina have already slipped up

Portugal face a Ghana side in their FIFA World Cup opener, who they are heavy favorites to beat.

The Black Stars have won just three of their 14 matches in 2022.

However, Selecao das Quinas will have taken notice of the surprises that have occurred so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Many are deeming it to be the biggest shock in World Cup history.

Meanwhile, Germany endured an unlikely 2-1 loss to Japan on 23 November after two goals from the Asians in the latter stages of a pulsating affair.

No game in the international tournament is an easy one, and if a top side takes their foot of the gas, they will be punished.

If Portugal have dreams of winning the World Cup, they must make a statement against a side such as Ghana.

