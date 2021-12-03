“Nothing is impossible for this guy” - Cristiano Ronaldo salutes Michael Carrick and welcomes “Ralf Rangnick to the wheel”

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to bid farewell to Michael Carrick and welcome Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager.

In his Instagram post, the forward stated that he is proud to have played alongside Michael Carrick and to have learned from him as manager. The 36-year-old also welcomed new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, stating that he is ready to get things started under the German.

Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well. Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, I’m proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench. But now it’s time to welcome Mister Ralf Rangnick to the wheel… Let’s get started!"

Manchester United recently decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the Premier League. The Red Devils put Michael Carrick in charge of the first team as they searched for an interim successor for the Norwegian.

Carrick did a great job in the three games he was in charge of Manchester United. The 40-year-old coach started his reign with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League before picking up four points in two games in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a vital role in guiding Manchester United to a win against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's hero during their 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. The Portuguese forward scored twice as Michael Carrick ended his stint as caretaker manager with a win.

Ronaldo scored his first goal in the second half to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored a penalty at the 70th-minute mark to secure a 3-2 win for the Red Devils.

It is worth noting that this was Manchester United's first home win in the Premier League since September. Ronaldo also scored his first goal in the league since Manchester United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The forward will likely play a vital role under Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United aim to have a better second half of the Premier League season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh