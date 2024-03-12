"Nothing less than 4-0", "Pray for Porto" - Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta names 'strong' starting XI to face Porto in UCL fixture

Arsenal's team to face FC Porto in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie has enthused fans that Mikel Arteta's men will turn things around.

The Gunners are 1-0 down on aggregate after Brazilian winger Galeno's stunning 90+4th minute win in the first leg. Arteta's men need to stage a comeback at the Emirates tonight (March 12).

The defeat at the Estadio da Luz was somewhat of a surprise given Arsenal have been in red-hot form since the turn of the year. That loss was their first since being knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool (January 7).

The Gunners have eight consecutive league games, including a 3-1 win against title rivals Liverpool (February 4). They will look to continue that blistering form when they clash with Sergio Conceicao's men and try and book their place in the quarterfinals.

Arteta's team selection is strong and sees David Raya return in goal. Aaron Ramsdale took over from the Spaniard for a 2-1 win against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior are in defense. Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the Premier League, shipping just 24 goals in 28 games.

Declan Rice, one of their standout performers, partners Martin Odegaard and Jorginho in midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli misses out through injury meaning Leandro Trossard starts on the left. The Belgian attacker is joined in attack by last Saturday's matchwinner Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

"Nothing less than 4-0. That is the least we expect."

Another fan was disappointed to see Martinelli miss out but feels it's a solid team selection:

"Martinelli is a major miss today. But still a pretty strong lineup. Need to score early."

One fan warned the visiting Primeira Liga giants:

"Pray for Porto."

Pat Nevin hails Arsenal star Kai Havertz for popping up with vital goals

Kai Havertz is tasked with conjuring up more Champions League magic.

Havertz bagged an 86th-minute winner as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 last Saturday to take top spot in the Premier League. It was the second time the Germany international had scored a late winner against the Bees as he did so in the reverse fixture.

Those are two of nine goals Havertz has bagged in 38 games across competitions this season. The Gunners could do with the former Chelsea attacker's tendency to come up trumps as they look to get past Porto tonight.

Pat Nevin analyzed the 24-year-old's clutch moments and how he has a 'happy knack' of scoring crucial goals (via BBC Sport):

"He has superb technique, can be as graceful as any player around and has a happy knack of scoring ultra-important goals. The winner against Brentford in the dying seconds could be his most important for Arsenal yet."

Havertz is familiar with Porto as he scored a Champions League final winner for Chelsea against Manchester City in 2021. That goal came at the Primeira Liga giants' Estadio da Luz.

Nevin alluded to this:

"But, remember this is a guy who has scored the winner in the Champions League final and the Club World Cup."

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in a £67.5 million deal. There were doubts about his signing but he's put them to bed with game-changing performances for Arteta's side.