"Nothing like this had ever happened to me before" - Riccardo Calafiori reveals bizarre method used by Arteta to get him to join Arsenal

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has revealed the unusual way Mikel Arteta convinced him to sign for the club last summer. Arteta’s personal touch played a role in getting the £42 million signing from Bologna to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori gave his side of the story in an interview with Italian media outlet Rivista Undici e Cronache. He revealed that the Arsenal boss went outside of football to speak with him, saying (via Daily Mail):

"As for Arteta, I was immediately struck by how much he cared about getting to know me. One day on the phone he sent me some photos of my family and asked me to say what each member of the family meant to me.

"Nothing like this had ever happened to me before, I’m not saying that he convinced me with this alone, but it certainly represented an important moment."

Calafiori has made 26 appearances in all competitions since arriving in North London. And although injuries have interrupted parts of his season, he has served up significant performances. He scored a delightful long-range goal in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad against Manchester City.

With Arsenal vying for silverware, Arteta will hope his man-management skills can bring the best out of his players as they near the tail-end of the season.

Arsenal weigh up move for Nico Williams, with Matheus Cunha as alternative

Arsenal are considering a serious bid for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. However, incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has set his sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

Williams has been one of La Liga’s top players this season, with his performances helping lead Bilbao in their fight for a Champions League place. Contracted until 2027, the Spanish international has a £48.9 million release clause that would need to be activated in full for any deal to come to fruition.

Although Mikel Arteta is keen to reinforce the left-wing area with Williams, Berta reportedly prefers Cunha (via TEAMTalk). The Brazilian, who has been efficient for Wolves, has a buyout clause of £62.5 million but would be a more financially accessible alternative based on salary terms.

Arsenal will not sign both players and so a decision needs to be made between the two. Nico Williams has scored four goals and provided five assists in 24 La Liga games. Matheus Cunha has racked up 13 goals and four assists in 26 Premier League games.

