“Nothing would make me happier" - Journalist on why he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup

Tomas Roncero, the editor-in-chief for Spanish publication AS, has explained why he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup this year. The journalist reckons that the Portuguese icon possesses the club's DNA while singing his praises.

Real Madrid will be participating in the Club World Cup after winning the UEFA Champions League last season. According to a report via Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo could also get a chance to feature in the competition even though his current club, Al-Nassr, failed to qualify for it.

The report claims that the Spanish giants are interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to their squad for the tournament. Speaking on his newspaper's podcast, Tomas Roncero revealed that the thought of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid again gives him goosebumps.

"Nothing would make me happier than seeing him play in the Club World Cup with Real Madrid," he said. "I get goosebumps just thinking about one day playing for Real Madrid again.”

"You know I love him, you know we won four Champions Leagues with Cristiano. What pride, a player with Madrid DNA. He is a warrior and has always spoken out against injustice," the journalist added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already in the final phase of his career at 40. However, he certainly wouldn't be a bad addition for Madrid, especially for a brief tournament like the Club World Cup. The Portuguese has bagged 33 goals and four assists for Al-Nassr in 39 games across all competitions this season. This shows he hasn't lost his magic in front of the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible numbers for Real Madrid

The Portuguese icon completed one of the biggest transfers in football history when he joined Madrid from Manchester United for €94 million in the summer of 2009. It was the world-record transfer back then. He went on to spend nine years with the Spanish giants and established himself as a club legend.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the attacker bagged a whopping 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across all competitions. He is the club's all-time top scorer and one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the sport.

Trophies-wise, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Los Blancos to claim 16 honours. This includes four Champions League crowns, two LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, two Spanish Cups, and two Spanish Super Cups. He also won multiple individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or, the European Golden Shoe, and FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year, among others.

