"Nothing more to say" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains coy on alleged relationship with Norwegian dancer Helene Spilling

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard remained secretive about his private life after questions were asked about his relationship with Norwegian dancer Helene Spilling. This comes after the pair were spotted together a few days ago at the London Football Awards.

The midfielder avoided the question and stressed that he is focused on the upcoming match. Norway are set to face European heavyweights Spain in the first round of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on March 25.

He said:

"No, as I said: I was looking forward to talking to the "B-team" about that. But now there are two days until an important match, the start of a new qualifier, so I think we have to focus there, says Ødegaard."

Rumors swirled around the couple after their interaction during the London Football Awards ceremony. Norwegian outlet Dagbladet reported that Odegaard's club Arsenal requested the Norwegian News Agency (NTB) to remove the photo of the couple from their database.

When Norwegian outlet Verdens Gang approached Spilling for comments about the situation, she also remained coy.

She said:

"I was nominated as this year's Arsenal fan, but unfortunately I only knew the full name of one of the players.. But then luckily I got a plaster on the wound.. the picture with the captain, of course it's big, Spilling writes to VG."

Odegaard has played a vital role in the Gunners' title charge this season. Alongside Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in midfield, he has been instrumental as Mikel Arteta's side hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table. He has 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal confident of landing Premier League star: Reports

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United at the end of the season.

Arsenal are positive that their efforts to land West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer will prove successful. Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the Gunners are confident of completing a deal in the region of £75 million.

However, they are expected to face competition for his signature. Rice's boyhood club Chelsea are also in the reckoning. With Mikel Arteta's side unwilling to go into a bidding war, it will be interesting to see who lands the midfielder.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium. The Englishman has been one of the best performers for David Moyes' side and has been a regular presence for Gareth Southgate on the international stage.

Rice has made 229 senior appearances for West Ham and has also contributed 12 goals and 13 assists.

