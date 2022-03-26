“Nothing surprises you in football” – Ally McCoist urges Manchester United to appoint rival manager this summer

Ally McCoist has urged Manchester United to hire Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte in the summer transfer window.

McCoist believes the Italian manager is unhappy with his stint at Tottenham Hotspur and is looking for a way out. He cited the lack of funds at Tottenham as the core reason why Antonio Conte is looking to move out.

Manchester United were considering Antonio Conte as a replacement after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November last year. However, the move did not materialize and the Red Devils brought Ralf Rangnick in as the interim manager for six months.

The EPL giants are being heavily linked with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next full-time manager. However, former Rangers striker Ally McCoist thinks Antonio Conte will be a better option for Man United.

Speaking to Four Four Two, McCoist said:

"I think United missed the boat by not appointing Conte at the end of last year, and in normal circumstances, you would think that ship had sailed. However, nothing surprises you in football. You hear the rumours that Mauricio Pochettino wants to go back to Spurs and doesn’t fancy United."

"So I wouldn’t rule out Conte going to United. The one thing Conte wants is financial backing, and I am not sure he is happy with what he is getting at Spurs.''

McCoist went on to say that while Man United have good individual players, they certainly do not gel together as a team. He believes Conte is the right man to turn them into a formidable force next season. McCoist added:

"He has done a few strange interviews and made a few comments that would indicate that is the case. United have great players but they are not a great team and I think Conte could help mould them into that.''

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United Player of the Month award for March

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur has won him Manchester United's Player of the Month award for March. The Portuguese international singlehandedly secured all three points against Tottenham Hotspur with his first hat-trick since his return to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's out-of-the-box strike for his first goal against Tottenham Hotspur has also been voted the Premier League Goal of the Month for March.

