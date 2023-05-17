“Nothing will faze him” – Aaron Ramsdale names the Liverpool star he admires mentality-wise

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has stated that he looks up to Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker due to the latter's mentality.

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in Europe since joining the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. His incredible shot-stopping and distribution been key to the success his side have enjoyed since his arrival.

However, Ramsdale specifically praised the Brazilian's mentality when asked which players he take inspiration from. During a recent conversation with Arsenal legend Ian Wright for the Premier League's YouTube channel, the Gunners No. 1 said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Alisson‘s a very good one. He always has time for you at Liverpool. And he’s probably one where you see his mentality, nothing will faze him. Mistake, goals. So he’s the goalie I look at mentality-wise and that’s where I want to get to.”

Since his arrival at Anfield, Alisson has played 230 times across competitions for the Reds, keeping 103 clean sheets and conceding 203 goals. He has won every competition he has played in except the FA Community Shield. This includes the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, is yet to win any major honors with Arsenal, having signed for them only in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool's Alisson Becker have been impressive this season

Aaron Ramsdale has been a key reason behind Arsenal mounting an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title this term.

The English shot-stopper has kept 13 clean sheets in 36 league games, often pulling off some remarkable saves for the Gunners. While he has conceded 42 goals, he has averaged 2.6 saves and 15.4 passes per game. The only blemish on Ramsdale's record is that he has made two errors leading to a goal this term.

Alisson Becker, meanwhile, has kept Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish despite the club enduring a largely underwhelming campaign. He has kept 14 clean sheets in 36 Premier League appearances this term while averaging 2.9 saves and 28.2 passes per game.

The Brazilian has also conceded 42 goals. However, he has not made a single error leading to a shot or goal this season, which proves just how secure he has been behind a leaky Reds backline.

Ramsdale will next be seen in action when Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest in the league on May 20. Alisson, meanwhile, is next expected to don the gloves when Liverpool meet Aston Villa at Anfield on the same day.

