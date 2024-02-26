“Nothing will happen to them” - Deco rules out exit of two Barcelona stars in the summer

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that club stars Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong will stay at the club this summer. This comes after rumours that the Catalan giants could sell the pair to alleviate their financial troubles.

Speaking to Movistar, Deco said:

“Nothing will happen to them.”

“They have a contract and all the big clubs want to keep their best players and these are some of the best. They are important players for now and for the future."

“They have earned the right to be here and the respect of the fans and everyone. We know where we want to go and we are counting on them.”

A recent ruling by La Liga cut Barcelona's allowed wage cap from £231 million to £174.8 million. The club were already in trouble financially, facing issues to register new players this season like Ilkay Gundogan.

De Jong was linked with a move to Manchester United at the beginning of last season. Reports claimed that while the two clubs had agreed on a deal, the player was keen on staying at the Camp Nou. Since then, he has established himself as one of Xavi's most important players. This season, he has completed more passes (2,063) than any of his teammates, while also completing the most through balls, passes into the final third and having the most touches.

Araujo signed a contract extension in 2022 that is set to keep him at the club until 2026. However, reports from Sky Germany in January claimed that Bayern Munich offered up to €80 million for the player, with Manchester United also expressing interest. It remains to be seen if Barcelona can hold on to their players amidst their issues.

Former Barcelona star opens up on possible return to the club

Todibo has shined for OGC Nice.

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has not ruled out a possible return to the Catalan side. Speaking to Canal Plus, the Frenchman claimed that he had the qualities to play for the Spanish giants.

Todibo said:

“When I arrived at Barça, the plan was for me to replace Pique. I had the qualities to do it but I wasn’t ready to do it. A return to Barça? Why not?”

Todibo joined Barcelona from French side Toulouse in 2019. However, he struggled to break into the first team and was sent on loan spells to Schalke and Benfica before securing a permanent move to Nice in 2021.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs as well after impressing in Ligue 1 this season. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all reportedly had their eyes on him.