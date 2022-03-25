"Nothing is won, nothing is achieved" - Cristiano Ronaldo issues message after Portugal's World Cup Qualifier win

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out a message after Portugal's World Cup Qualifier win over Turkey as they're one step away from sealing their ticket to Qatar.

Fernando Santos' men were facing tricky opponents on the night but went ahead in the 15th minute, courtesy of a goal from Otavio. Liverpool star Diogo Jota then extended the lead in the 42nd minute to put Portugal in control of the tie.

Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for Turkey with 25 minutes remaining on the clock as the game headed for a tense finish. The 36-year-old had a golden chance in the dying moments of the game as the away side were awarded a penalty.

However, the Lille striker missed his spot kick and Matheus Nunes put the tie out of Turkey's reach with a goal in stoppage time.

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo issued a war cry to his team and fans shortly after the game was over. The Manchester United star said that the team has taken the first step in achieving their greatest objective, the World Cup.

However, he told the team to remain focused, respect their opponents and believe in their abilities as there is still work to be done before they can seal their place for Qatar.

"The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup. Nothing is won, nothing is achieved. We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!" (translated from Portuguese.)

Ronaldo and co will play the World Cup Qualifier final on March 30th against North Macedonia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will have to be wary of North Macedonia

As stated by Cristiano Ronaldo in his message after the win over Turkey, Portugal will have to remain focused and respect North Macedonia in the crucial game next week.

Igor Angelovski's men pulled off a major upset as they dumped European Champions Italy from contention for a spot in Qatar.

After weathering the storm from Roberto Mancini's team, North Macedonia scored the winner in the 92nd minute through Aleksandar Trajkovski's fine strike from outside the box. The defeat meant that Italy have failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯



AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! https://t.co/DBRBcUhZC5

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will have to be on their toes as North Macedonia were able to soak up all the pressure from Italy and deliver a killer blow in the dying moments of the match to secure the win.

