“Notice how Portugal had total control”, “Made me very happy” – Fans impressed by performance from 30-year-old Portugal star who did ‘very well’ in FIFA World Cup win over Ghana

Fans were left impressed by William Carvalho's performance in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Selecao das Quinas kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a vital win over the Ghanaians.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a 65th-minute penalty to become the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

Ghana hit back through Andre Ayew in the 73rd minute to restore parity, but Joao Felix got Selecao das Quinas back in front in the 78th minute.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao then struck a fine effort in the 80th minute.

Osman Bukari did give Fernando Santos' side a scare in the 89th minute, the Europeans held on.

Many of Fernando Santos' men have come in for praise, but fans were particularly impressed by Carvalho's display.

The Real Betis midfielder was a real presence in the middle of the park after he was introduced into the game in the 56th minute.

He made two passes into the final third, made two tackles, and made a vital clearance.

Carvalho's calmness in midfield contributed to Portugal's victory as he helped see out the win when Ghana pressurized late on.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Carvalho's eye-catching outing in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana:

@PENDUlSM notice how Portugal had total control when Carlvalho came on ???



should be one of the first names in the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva

Eric Krakauer @EricKrakauer Last thing on Portugal: put some respect on William Carvalho's name.

Chris Smith @CJSmith91 Unpopular opinion considering the online stink at the substitution, but #POR have been much better since they brought on William Carvalho.

gp @nikoi08 Seeing William Carvalho made me very happy

S @SeanPiny @IlyasNoreaga Underestimating William Carvalho. He did very well & Bruno turned up too

Cristiano Ronaldo makes more history for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo continues to break records

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five FIFA World Cup tournaments, but that's not the only record he managed in the win over Ghana.

The iconic forward also became Selecao das Quinas' oldest player to score in the international tournament, aged 37 years old.

He was also the youngest scorer in Portugal's history at the FIFA World Cup when he bagged in the side's 2-0 win over Iran in the 2006 competition.

Ronaldo was just 21 at the time, and he has gone on to become a superstar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also just one goal shy of Portuguese icon Eusebio's FIFA World Cup record of nine goals.

He now has eight goals in 18 appearances at the international tournament.

Ronaldo's situation away from the national team is one of interest after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

The Portuguese is now a free agent and became the second captain in World Cup history not to be attached to a club.

You have to go back to 1986 when Bruce Wilson skippered Canada for the last time a free agent captained a nation at a World Cup.

Ronaldo also became the player with the most man-of-the-match awards in the history of the World Cup, as he now has seven after being awarded the honor against Ghana.

