Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils advance with late winner | FA Cup 2023-24

Casemiro's 89th minute header ensured Manchester United advance to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 28.

Forest made four changes from their 4-2 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. Matt Turner returned as goalkeeper, while Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, and Divock Origi also made the starting lineup.

Manchester United, meanwhile, made three changes following their 2-1 loss to Fulham. Antony, Scott McTominay, and Sofyan Amrabat replaced Omari Forson, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire.

A finely poised first half saw both teams fail to capitalise on opportunities to open the scoring. Antony hit the crossbar for United after just four minutes, while Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi forced Onana into action.

It was more of the same in the second half as both sides created chances, but failed to provide the cutting edge to break the deadlock. The moment of the match came in the 89th minute when Bruno Fernandes swung in a free-kick, which Casemiro headed past Turner to score the only goal of the game.

The win helped ease some pressure on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United are set to face Liverpool in the quarterfinals at Old Trafford. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Andre Onana

Since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, Onana has produced a run of good performances for Manchester United. He put in another sharp outing against Forest, finishing with five saves and was also good with the ball (26/32 passes completed).

#4. Flop - Finishing from both sides

It was an exhibition of a lack of quality in the final third from both teams. Forest and United combined for 36 shots (12 on target) and an xG of 2.92, but the only goal scored was a close-range header by Casemiro.

#3. Hit - Diogo Dalot

The Portugal international is another player who has put in good performances in recent times despite the Red Devils' up-and-down form. He did well to contain Anthony Elanga down Forest's left flank and was also decent in possession. He finished the game with four clearances, three chances created, and eight passes into the final third.

#2. Flop - Marcus Rashford

It was yet another disappointing outing from the 27-year-old, who has managed just one goal in six games since being omitted from the squad against Newport County for disciplinary reasons. Deputising for the injured Hojlund up top, he struggled to make an impact, having just two shots (none on target) and only three touches in Forest's box.

#1. Hit - Casemiro

Manchester United were looking to be headed into extra time until Casemiro saved Erik ten Hag's blushes by bagging the winner. The Brazilian now has five goals and two assists this season, with two of his goals coming against Forest.