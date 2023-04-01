Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Nottingham Forest and Wolves clash in a vital fixture at the City Ground with both looking to propel themselves out of the relegation battle.

The two sides will lock horns on Saturday (April 1) and need a positive result. Forest suffered their first home league defeat of the season last time out, losing 2-1 to Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Wolves were beaten 4-2 by Leeds United in a tense encounter before the international break.

The 3PM BST encounter between Nottingham Forest and the Wanderers hasn't been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the UK. Match updates will be provided by the clubs' respective apps with live radio commentary available.

Meanwhile, viewers in India will be able to stream the game on Disney + Hotstar at 7.30 GMT+5:30. Those wanting to watch in the USA can catch the game on Peacock Premium from 10AM ET.

Forest are currently 16th, two points above the drop zone, having played one game more than 18th-placed West Ham United. Meanwhile, Wolves are 13th, three points above the relegation places, having played two more games than the Hammers.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicts Nottingham Forest to beat Wolves

Lawrenson backs Forest to secure a crucial win.

Lawrenson thinks Forest's strong home form will pay dividends in their clash with Julen Lopetegui's side. The Liverpool legend wrote in his Paddy Power column:

"Nottingham Forest lost last time out but they’re in really good form at home. I think that’ll be enough so it’s a home win for me here."

The pundit thinks Steve Cooper's side will secure a 2-1 victory and give their survival chances a massive boost. Forest have been impressive in their first Premier League campaign in 23 years. Their home form has been crucial as they have managed a memorable 1-0 win over Liverpool and draws against Manchester City and Chelsea.

