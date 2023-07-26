“Now the ball reaches me, before it cost a little more” – Inter Miami star opens up on change at club after Lionel Messi's arrival 

Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez recently said that Lionel Messi's arrival has brought out the best of the MLS side. He added that his runs are now being spotted quicker as the Argentine knows the move is on the cards.

Messi has made a big impact since making his debut for Inter Miami last week. He scored a 94th-minute winner on his debut against Cruz Azul and followed it up with a brace and an assist in the 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.

Speaking to TYC Sports, Martinez admitted that he is now receiving the ball faster than he used to. The striker claimed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is making a big impact on the side, saying:

"What is the difference since Messi arrived? That now the ball reaches me (laughs), before it cost a little more. You have to be prepared because the ball will reach you. I'm happy because the group looks very good."

Even before Messi was unveiled at the stadium, there was already a lot more media attention at Inter Miami's training sessions. Speaking to reporters before Messi's unveiling ceremony, Martinez had said:

"It's a big impact, it's a big change. I don't know what to say, but we have to move on. I know it's a lot of change, not just for the club, it's also for a city, so it's important for everyone and we have to enjoy it. He has an impact in the country, he will definitely have an impact with his presence in this young team. We have to enjoy ourselves and try to learn from a person like him."

Lionel Messi's three goals have helped Inter Miami qualify for the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Inter Miami star heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has as many goals and assists as Lionel Messi in the last two games for Inter Miami. The Finland international opened the scoring in the win over Cruz Azul last week and then scored a brace in the win over Atlanta United.

Taylor has already formed a connection with Messi on the pitch and they have assisted each other once. Both assists came in the 4-0 win on Tuesday night, and speaking to MLS's official website, Taylor said:

"Yeah, I mean, he is the best player in the world. So this is what he does. Everyone sees what he does. He can keep the ball – he can do everything on the ball – he can keep it in tight spaces, he makes the right decisions 100% of the time."

Lionel Messi and Co. have finished on top of their group in the Leagues Cup and are now waiting to find out their opponents. They will be up against one of Santos Laguna, Orlando City or Houston Dynamo in the next round.