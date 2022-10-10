"Now you can see a club with a real direction" – Rio Ferdinand tips hat to Arsenal for backing Mikel Arteta despite early criticism from fans

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Arsenal for backing their manager Mikel Arteta through various ups and downs over the course of three years.

Arteta, who was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in December 2019, has helped the Gunners open the 2022-23 season on a positive note. He has guided his side to 10 wins out of 11 matches this term as they sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Earlier, Arteta came under fire for guiding his side to back-to-back eighth-place finishes in the Premier League. However, the former Manchester City assistant coach guided his side to a fifth-place finish last season before transforming them into title contenders this campaign.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal's squad has glown up under Mikel Arteta Arsenal's squad has glown up under Mikel Arteta 🔥 https://t.co/l3lo3moaSW

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand lauded the Gunners and their club hierarchy for allowing Arteta enough time and freedom. He said:

"Arsenal are the real deal, simple as that. You look at their team and the way he [Arteta] is building it. One thing you do have to give Arsenal credit for, the hierarchy especially, is the time they have given him. I've heard their fans saying, 'Oh we want Arteta out' at times."

He continued:

"But the board were patient, they have given him license to go and make big decisions within that club. Now you can see a club with a real direction. Arteta is a great example to other football clubs who are making real big decisions in chopping and changing managers. Really, some people need a plan, time, and consistency."

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 9). Showcasing high-octane football in a 4-2-3-1 setup, Arteta's side earned a lot of plaudits for beating last season's runners-up.

B/R Football @brfootball Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ https://t.co/r08jgXmfHK

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta proud of his team after win over Liverpool

Speaking to the club's official website, Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts about registering a statement victory against Liverpool. He said:

"I'm really happy, really proud of the team and really satisfied with the way we played. We showed real desire, composure, quality and courage to play and win the game the way we won it."

He added:

"Physically what we have done, and what the players have produced individually was phenomenal. There's not another way. Against Liverpool, you have to match or be better than them at that."

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (2) scored for the Gunners against a struggling Liverpool side to make it eight home wins in a row.

