“Now the family is complete”, “Just in time” – Real Madrid fans thrilled as ‘tank’ returns to the line-up for Getafe clash

Real Madrid fans are thrilled to see Ferland Mendy return to the first XI for the La Liga home clash against Getafe on May 13. The French left-back was sidelined since January due to a muscle injury.

With the crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Manchester City at the Etihad on the horizon, fans are delighted to see Mendy back in the squad.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Carlo Ancelotti's team against Getafe. Lucas Vasquez, Eder Militao, Nacho, and Mendy are the four defenders. Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni are the four midfielders. Eden Hazard gets a rare start alongside Marco Asensio in the attack.

Los Blancos are currently engaged in a close battle with city rivals Atletico Madrid for second place in La Liga. They have 68 points from 33 games and trail Atleti by a point.

Real Madrid fans, meanwhile, are delighted to see Mendy back. The 27-year-old has made 25 appearances across competitions this season. Since joining the club from Olympique Lyon in 2019 Mendy has played 130 games so far for the Spanish giants.

Fans are delighted to see him back with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Mendy is back! My tank."

Another one shared his two cents, writing:

"Glad to see Ferland Mendy back... Now the family is complete to finish the season."

Another fan commented:

"Welcome back Mendy, just in time."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Mendy starts for Real Madrid for the La Liga clash against Getafe:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hinted on making changes against Getafe

With a crucial clash against Manchester City coming up, Carlo Ancelotti hinted at rotating his side ahead of the clash against Getafe.

Considering the magnitude of the game on May 17, it's important for the Spanish giants to keep their main players fresh. When asked whether he would rotate the team, Ancelotti told the media ahead of the Getafe cash (via Real Madrid's official website):

"Courtois will play tomorrow, as will Vini. I don't know whether they will start, but everyone who is available will play. It's going to be a competitive line-up. I won't take any risks because we have players who are fresh."

He added:

"Tomorrow's game is going to be tough against opposition who are fighting not to go down, it'll be a demanding clash and we need freshness and energy. Tomorrow's team will be fresh and full of energy."

Real Madrid realistically have no chance of winning the La Liga as they sit 14 poitns behind leaders Barcelona. However, they are one of the favorites to win the Champions League and defend their crown. They drew 1-1 against City in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Poll : 0 votes