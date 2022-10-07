“Now we go there and we don’t think about [past results]” – Jurgen Klopp salutes ‘exciting’ Arsenal team as Liverpool prepare to visit Emirates

Jurgen Klopp claims he has 'a lot of respect' for Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool on Sunday (October 9).

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League, having won seven of their eight top-flight games so far this term. They currently sit 11 points ahead of the Reds, who have endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Klopp's team have only won two of their seven games so far, but their recent record against Arsenal has been excellent.

The Merseyside club have lost just three of their previous 19 clashes against the Gunners and have been defeated at the Emirates once since 2015.

Arsenal @Arsenal Big team performance



COME ON ARSENAL!



3-0 🟡 (FT)

But Klopp recognizes that Sunday's opposition will be much tougher than recent Arsenal sides, as he was full of praise for the job Mikel Arteta has done. Klopp also had special praise for Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The German boss told his press conference (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“All my respect, wow! Really good job from Mikel. When you need time, nobody wants to give you it. I have to say, a lot of respect. A lot of talent...Martinelli, I was excited about him early, Odegaard, I spoke to him at 15 in Norway with his dad. Saka...ooof."

He added:

“And Gabriel Jesus, Mikel could see how good he could be not in a Man City shirt. Thomas Partey, everyone saw how good he was at Atletico Madrid. Lots of quality. A young, exciting team doing really well. Now we go there and we don't think about [past results].”

B/R Football @brfootball



9 wins

0 draws

1 defeat

+16 GD



Starting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 Arsenal in all competitions this season:9 wins0 draws1 defeat+16 GDStarting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 Arsenal in all competitions this season: ▫️ 9 wins ▫️ 0 draws▫️ 1 defeat ▫️ +16 GDStarting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 https://t.co/tL1w9l3d8a

Jurgen Klopp discusses whether Liverpool have been 'worked out' ahead of Arsenal clash

The Reds enjoyed an extraordinary season in the previous campaign as they played every single game available to them across all competitions.

But they started the season in slow fashion and were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton at Anfield in their most recent top-flight clash.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor I think you can only realistically look at the table after 10 games and make a judgement on who are the title contenders. Beat Liverpool and I believe you can consider Arsenal one of them. I think you can only realistically look at the table after 10 games and make a judgement on who are the title contenders. Beat Liverpool and I believe you can consider Arsenal one of them.

During his press conference before the trip to Arsenal, Klopp was asked if opposition sides had worked Liverpool out, to which he replied:

"Teams have worked out how to play against us when we're not at our best. Teams figured us out years ago but it still didn't work [for them] because we were exceptional. Whatever system we play, there's no system in the world with no weakness. It's about how we perform."

