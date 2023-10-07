"Now he’s upset the whole team" - Peter Schmeichel feels Manchester United players will not trust teammate anymore despite Brentford win

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel reckons Andre Onana is losing his teammates' trust after he made another error that led to Brentford scoring on Saturday (October 7).

Manchester United eventually securad thrilling 2-1 comeback win at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay proved to be the hero, scoring twice in stoppage time to help his team secure all three points.

However, the result could have been very different after Mathias Jensen had given the Bees the lead in the 26th minute. The Brentford midfielder got a shot away on goal following a Casemiro mistake. Onana should have made a routine save but was unable to keep the low shot out.

Schmeichel criticised Onana's technique, telling Premier League Productions (via METRO):

"The goalkeeper is not covering himself in glory in that one. My theory here is he’s just lifting up. He’s not setting off. His arm is coming up to go down, whereas, as a goalkeeper you learn to dive along the around for the ball, you don’t go up to come down."

He added:

"We saw the same mistake against Bayern Munich, and I notice the same thing. He just kind of lifts himself instead of actually diving and moving towards the ball."

When asked why Onana is using such a technique, Schmeichel replied:

"Don’t ask me because I’m not Onana, I don’t know. It’s a technical (issue).

"I think a lot of that is pressure. I spoke to him after Bayern. I spoke to him after the other Champions League match against Galatasaray as well. He’s very down on the mistakes he’s made."

He continued:

"Whatever you’ve made, you have to put it in a box straight away and put it to the side. So, you make a mistake in a game, it might be a mistake we see. It might be a mistake that we don’t see, but you wait to think about it and analyse it until after the game or at night or whatever. You have to be there for the next moment; if you’re not, you’ll make the next mistake."

"And now he’s upset the whole team. Now, they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good."

Onana has struggled to fill David de Gea's shoes since joining Manchester United this summer from Inter Milan for £47.2 million.

He has made high-profile errors against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League and looks quite short of confidence. Moreover, the 27-year-old has conceded 19 goals in 11 appearances across competitions, keeping just three clean sheets.

Who do Manchester United play next?

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United beat Brentford despite trailing till the 93 minute. They're tenth in the Premier League points table with 12 points after nine games.

Manchester United will look to build on their newfound momentum. They next play a struggling Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane on October 21 after the international break.

Sheffield are at the bottom of the standings with just one point from eight games. They have lost seven games and are yet to win in the league this season since being promoted last season.