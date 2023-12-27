“Now I’m going to cry in the toilet” - Manchester United legend reacts to Liverpool going to the top of the table after Boxing Day win

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra joked that he was off to cry after praising Liverpool and calling them title contenders. The Frenchman believes fans and pundits do not give the Reds enough attention compared to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport, Evra stated that he wanted to keep his club affiliation aside and praised Liverpool for their season so far. He added that they were serious title contenders this year and said:

"I don't want to answer. We have to be neutral when we work on TV…credit to Liverpool. I think they are serious contenders to win the title. We talk a lot about Manchester City and Arsenal, and of course City have two games in hand, but Liverpool are back in business. They’re top of the league and they will keep [being there] because they’ve got that consistency. They’ve got a great manager. Credit to Liverpool. Now I’m going to cry in the toilet!"

Evra was on the Amazon panel when he made the Liverpool claims and also predicted that Manchester United would make a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa, which they did.

Liverpool told they would have been favorites for Premier League title had they signed Chelsea star

Former Everton player Don Hutchinson has claimed that Liverpool would have been the favorites to win the Premier League title if they had signed midfielder Moises Caicedo. He believed that the Chelsea star was exactly what Jurgen Klopp's side needed this season and said on BBC Radio Five Live:

“I like Mac Allister, but he’s not a specialised number six, that’s why they were in for Caicedo. If Liverpool had signed Caicedo in the summer, I would’ve made them favourites to win the league, I think that’s exactly what they need someone who will sit and protect.”

Liverpool were keen on signing Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer and made a late move while Chelsea were in talks for weeks. They made a league-record bid for the midfielder but he rejected the move as he was determined to make the move to Stamford Bridge.