"Now I'm telling you: He's coming back" - Journalist claims Lionel Messi will rejoin Barcelona before retiring 

Journalist Alex Candal has made a bold claim about Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona before his retirement. It is worth noting that Candal broke the news of the Argentine superstar's move to Inter Miami in May 2022, which eventually happened a year later.

Messi's departure from Barcelona came as a shock to the footballing world when he was forced to depart his boyhood side owing to their financial situation. The Argentine superstar moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in August 2021. After two seasons in Paris, he left European football to sign for MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. During his departure from PSG, he was once again linked to a return to Barcelona although it did not materialize.

Speaking via DS Sports, journalist Alex Candal claimed that Lionel Messi is set to return to Barcelona before retiring from football. Candal said (translation from Spanish via Barca Universal):

"Who was the first one to say that Leo Messi was joining Inter Miami? Me... or not? And now I'm telling you: He's coming back to Barcelona."

Candal also indirectly quoted Messi, claiming he said he would not want to retire without playing in the new Camp Nou, currently under renovation.

“"I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou," Messi allegedly said, as per Candal."

Lionel Messi's current contract at Inter Miami ends in December 2025 with no reports of a renewal yet. While he could be a free agent if he does not renew his contract, it is still unclear whether Barca will have to economic means to pull off the Argentine superstar's signing.

"My first thought was always to return home" - When Lionel Messi claimed he wanted to retire at Barcelona

In an interview with France Football after winning his record eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023, Lionel Messi revealed that he wanted to return to Barcelona in the summer of that year. The Argentine superstar left PSG to join Inter Miami that summer despite being linked to a return to his boyhood side.

"I could have returned to Barca, but it didn't happen. My first thought was always to return home, to be able to play at Barca again and retire there as I had always dreamed. But it wasn't possible," Messi said.

Since his departure, Messi has always expressed a desire to return to his boyhood side and live in the city after retirement. The Blaugrana legend reiterated the same during his interview with TV3 last November.

Lionel Messi is unarguably considered the greatest Barcelona legend of all time. La Pulga has contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barca between 2004 and 2021.

Hailing from the club's famed youth academy La Masia, Lionel Messi went on to win a club-record 35 trophies with the Catalan side, including four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 LaLiga titles. Whether or not he returns, Messi will remain an integral part of the club's glorious history.

