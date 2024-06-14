“Now I think he’s free” - Sami Khedira predicts who will win Golden Boot award at Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has picked France captain and new Los Blancos striker Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot at the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany. The European Championship kicked off on Friday (June 14) with hosts Germany beating 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and Co. begin their campaign against Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday (June 17). The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners are seeking to win their first European Championship since their second triumph 24 years ago. Les Bleus finished runners-up to Portugal in 2016 at home, losing 1-0 after extra time.

While Mbappe is coming off his most prolific season in club football - a 44-goal effort in what was his last campaign with PSG - there are other contenders in the fray as well for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

However, on a Legends Lounge exclusive, Khedira said that Mbappe could win the accolade, explaining:

“Kylian Mbappe because now I think he’s free. He said this in the press conference about how he feels so relieved now. He’s also captain of France now.”

France are in a tough group with Austria, Netherlands and Poland, but Didier Deschamps' side - one of the pre-tournament favourites - are expected to emerge unscathed.

France striker Kylian Mbappe will look to open his account at Euro 2024.

France striker Kylian Mbappe is one of the deadliest marksmen of his generation but is yet to make a mark in the European Championship. In his competition debut three years ago at Euro 2020, the 25-year-old drew blanks in four games as Les Bleus crashed out on penalties to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Didier Deschamps' men beat Germany 1-0 in their campaign opener before drawing 1-1 with Hungary and 2-2 with Portugal. In the Round of 16, Mbappe and Co. led 3-1 with 10 minutes to go only for the Swiss to score twice late on and force extra time.

In the ensuing shootout - after nine successful kicks - Mbappe saw his effort saved by the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, ending a forgettable campaign for the then 22-year-old.