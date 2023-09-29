“Now I understand why he’s so unserious on the pitch” – Fans react to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s incredible new purchase

Fans have reacted to Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's new purchase, a £180,000 chauffeur-driven Mercedes van.

Rashford, 25, has struggled to get going this season after a splendid 2022-23 campaign. With 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions, the Englishman helped his side finish third in the Premier League, reach the FA Cup final and win the EFL Cup.

However, he has massively underwhelmed this term, bagging one goal and two assists in seven games across competitions. Meanwhile, the struggling attacker made news recently after he crashed his £700,000 Rolls-Royce last weekend, shortly after the Premier League win at Brentford.

Driving on the wrong side of the road, he was lucky to escape without injury after barging into a traffic light post. Days later, despite his on-field travails, Rashford splurged on his new chauffeur-driven custom-made Vito Maybach.

The van is bathed in luxury, equipped with a 40-inch television and a PlayStation, plenty of plug sockets, USB charging ports and a wireless iPhone charging (as per The Sun).

Some fans reckon Rashford is too distracted by off-field luxuries and purchases to give his best on the pitch. One tweeted:

"Now I understand why he’s so unserious on the pitch."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Despite his slow start to the season, Rashford's immediate future at Manchester United is not in doubt. He recently signed a new deal with United till 2028, with reported wages of £325,000 per week (as per the BBC), so he can afford most of the luxuries money can buy.

A look at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's cars

Before buying his latest luxury Mercedes van, Marcus Rashford had three Rolls-Royce cars. That includes his recently crashed £700,000 Black Badge Wraith, the Black Badge Cullinan and the Cullinan Blue Shadow, which he bought last month (as per The Sun).

Moreover, he also owns a McLaren 765 Long Tail and a Lamborghini Urus Performante. The 765 LT - priced at £280,000 - can accelerate from 0-124 mph in 7.2 seconds. It has its air conditioner, audio system and carpets removed and has elasticated nets to store a cell phone.

The Lamborghini Urus - the first turbo-powered Lambo - takes 5.6 seconds more than the 765 LT to accelerate from 0-124 mph. It's priced at £168,000 and is an off-roader, meaning it can be driven off roads like unpaved surfaces, gravel, mud, etc.