“Now I understand” - Ryan Giggs sheds light on free-kick incident involving Gareth Bale that left him gobsmacked in Wales training

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has opened up about a free-kick incident involving Gareth Bale during a training session with Wales. The incident left Giggs stunned and changed the way he viewed the former Real Madrid winger.

Bale made his debut for Wales in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago in 2006. At the time, he was the youngest player to play for Wales at 16 years and 315 days.

By the time Gareth Bale closed the curtain on his professional career, he had become arguably the country’s greatest player ever. He is currently Wales’ all-time top goalscorer with 40 goals in 111 appearances.

Speaking in an interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Giggs reflected on the first time he truly appreciated Bale’s skill. He also said the former winger was the best Welsh player ever. Giggs said (via Mirror):

"We were at the end of training and I think I was just lining up free kicks. I was ready to take it, and he just went over and picked the ball up. 'What are you doing? What are you doing, mate?' And then he put it in the top corner. [Now] I understand.

"He was the best Welsh player ever. Without a shadow of a doubt. For what he did for the country. And obviously, going on what he did at Real Madrid, he was unplayable for four or five years. We talk about that story when he first came into the team, and then when I was manager, my first game was... It was in China, away. And in the first half, he scores a hat-trick.

"Obviously, I'd seen the Euros, I'd seen it from afar, but that was like, wow. And he just looked bigger and stronger than everyone else on the pitch. Just bullied [players]. Just shrugging players off."

Gareth Bale and Ryan Giggs played together three times for the national team but didn't have a joint goal participation.

"Tactically, really intelligent" – Ryan Giggs on what made Gareth Bale stand out

In the same interview, Rio Ferdinand quizzed Ryan Giggs on what made his compatriot stand out from some of his fellow professionals. In response, Giggs credited Bale’s longevity to taking care of himself and his tactical intelligence.

"Well, he looked after himself. He was fit. Tactically, really intelligent. I was asking him to do things, and he got it straight away. Some players you have to tell them again, and you have to show them on the pitch, then you have to show clips. He got it straight away," Giggs claimed.

It is worth noting that Gareth Bale has won the most Welsh Footballer of the Year award. The former winger won the individual accolade six times, and once four in a row.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More