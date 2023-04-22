“Now it’s all coming right for him” – Darren Bent heaps praise on Liverpool star after win against Nottingham Forest

Pundit Darren Bent lavished praise on Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after his brace in the Reds' 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on April 22.

Jota opened the scoring at Anfield at the start of the second half. However, Neco Williams equalized soon after against his former club. Jota restored the hosts' lead in the 55th minute. While Morgan Gibbs-White scored in the 67th minute, Mohamed Salah's 70th-minute strike turned out to be the winner for the Reds.

Bent was impressed with Jota's display during the match as he told Premier League Productions after the game:

“When you’re a forward it can go in waves and Jota had that big injury, but now it’s all coming right for him. Liverpool are putting performances together, and it looks like their attacking players are all starting to find their best form.”

Jota hadn't scored this season until his brace against Leeds United on April 17. He has now managed braces in back-to-back matches. The Portuguese has scored four goals and has provided eight assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota brought up a Cristiano Ronaldo reference during his goal drought

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was recently asked about his goal drought this season. The 26-year-old was yet to score this campaign when asked about his lack of goals.

The Portuguese brought up a Cristiano Ronaldo reference in response. Ronaldo once went on a barren run for Portugal, not scoring for the national team for 16 months. However, he came back brilliantly and has scored 122 goals for Portugal.

Jota said Ronaldo claimed back then that the goals were like ketchup. The Liverpool forward said (via talkSPORT):

"I know that football is a game that can change very quickly and I once heard a story and Ronaldo certainly wasn’t 30 games, but he had a number of games without scoring and people were asking him. He was saying that it’s almost like ketchup. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out so hopefully that’s the case for me as well.”

Judging by Jota's performance in the last two matches, it seems like Ronaldo was certainly right in the assessment. Whether Jota can keep up his goalscoring run for the remainder of the campaign remains to be seen.

