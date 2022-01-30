“Now we know what Akon felt like” – Jesse Lingard’s brother slams Manchester United via Instagram

Jesse Lingard’s brother recently posted an Instagram story criticizing Manchester United for their treatment of the player.

Lingard has been at Manchester United since the age of 7. Now 29, Jesse Lingard has only played 88 minutes in the Premier League this season.

He has scored two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season and has been linked to a host of English clubs. Tottenham Hotspur were recently linked apart from Newcastle United and West Ham United. Lingard himself reportedly wanted to go to West Ham United and had even posted a picture of himself wearing the Hammers jersey.

He was sent out on loan to West Ham United last season, where he scored nine goals and had five assists in 16 appearances.

While the attacker himself has never vocally slammed the club, his brother Louie Scott posted the following image referencing rapper Akon’s lyrics from the song Locked Up. This is the closest Lingard has come to publicly expressing his frustration with Manchester United.

The attacker is looking for regular gametime which is a necessity if he has to make it to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup. None of the interested clubs have agreed to meet United’s loan fee valuation for Lingard. The attacker will be a free agent in the summer and has no intention of staying at the club.

Are Manchester United right in holding out on Jesse Lingard valuation?

Jesse Lingard is obviously surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old can play in a variety of positions but has too much competition at his current club. At West Ham, Lingard played under David Moyes, a manager who had previously worked with him at United and had faith in his abilities.

Lingard has always been a confidence-based player and has been unlucky at United. His misplaced back-pass against Young Boys earlier in the season led to a 2-1 loss. The attacker, however, redeemed himself with a goal against West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Lingard needs to leave the Red Devils if he has to book his place in England’s World Cup squad. Lingard will be a useful addition to Gareth Southgate’s team if he can recreate the form he showed at West Ham last season.

That is not a possibility at Old Trafford unless first-team players face injuries or a major dip in form. With the attacker set to leave for free in the summer, it makes little sense to keep hold of him for the club.

