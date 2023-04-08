"Now we know why he's always injured" - Bizarre video of Manchester United star's ex-wife chasing down his first wife emerges, fans react

A bizarre video of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial's ex-wife chasing down the player's first wife on the motorway has emerged online, prompting hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Martial split with his first wife Samantha Jacquelinet in 2016, with whom he has two children. In 2018, he and Melanie Da Cruz, a former French reality TV star, tied the knot. Da Cruz was recently spotted chasing Martial's first wife's car on the motorway.

The French striker has had an injury-plagued campaign for Manchester United this season. He has only made 16 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

After watching the bizarre video, fans joked about Martial's injury troubles. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Now we know why hes alwez injured."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the video emerged on social media:

Martial's relationship with Da Cruz ended last year when she left the French forward and announced the breakup via Instagram. Martial allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant.

"It's about demands and so we have to match standards always" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of clash against Everton

Manchester United are set to take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Erik ten Hag was quizzed about how he builds the team's mental strength.

The Dutch manager replied (via United's official website):

"It's about demands and so we have to match standards always. It is about a culture that you can only be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards. And you have to do it always. It's not about once, because players when you are not absolutely top, they can do it once. But for a player who is playing in the top, so competing for trophies, competing for winning the Premier League you have to do it always. So [consistency]."

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League with 53 points from 28 matches.

