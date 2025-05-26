“Now leave us alone, we’ve got to party” - Liverpool star makes blunt claim during impromptu interview conducted amid trophy parade

Dominik Szoboszlai made a hilarious but blunt claim during Liverpool’s Premier League title parade. The parade was to honor the Reds' record-breaking 20th English league title - their first chance to do so with the fans since 1990. Notably, the Premier League came to Anfield in 2020, but it happened behind closed doors because of COVID-19.
Having sealed the league under new head coach Arne Slot, the team set out on a 15-kilometer procession through the city. They began at Allerton Maze, ending at Blundell Street. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of thousands of fans hit the streets to celebrate their champions.
Szoboszlai's remark came during an impromptu LFCTV interview aboard the open-top bus. He stood alongside teammates Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas and responded with the comment (via Liverpool.com):
“Leave us alone, we’re going to party!”
The Hungarian midfielder was one of the most important players for the Reds this season. He played 49 games in all competitions, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists to his goal contribution tally. He has also become the first Hungarian player to win the Premier League.
Arne Slot speaks about Liverpool parade
Arne Slot has labeled Liverpool's trophy procession of their Premier League crown as the highlight of his playing career. The Dutch coach enjoyed his moment in the city as he basked in the atmosphere of hundreds of thousands of supporters pouring onto the streets.
The Dutchman, who guided the Reds to their 20th English league title in his first season, was left overwhelmed by the extent of the celebrations. Interviewing LFCTV on the open-top bus, Slot said (via This is Anfield):
“This is beyond what you can expect, what you can dream of maybe. It’s unbelievable... You can’t imagine what you see over here. Of course, I won a few things before, so, so beautiful, but this, you can’t compare it with anything.”
Slot pointed out the importance of the occasion for the supporters by saying:
“It’s beyond my dreams. Young, old, every age is here. Look them in the eyes and it says it all, that’s exactly how it feels.”
With the victory parade now dispensed with, Liverpool can now turn their attention to the summer transfer window. Recruits like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Florian Wirtz are on the cards to join the Premier League champions before next season.