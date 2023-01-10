"Now it's panic stations" - Pundit feels Liverpool could offer 27-year-old star as part of 'cute' offer to sign transfer target

Former Scotland international Donald Hutchinson has advised Liverpool to offer Naby Keita to Borussia Dortmund to seal the signing of highly-rated midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool, like many European heavyweights, is eyeing a move for Dortmund ace Bellingham in the summer. The much sought-after midfield star might need some convincing and Hutchinson has given the Reds some tips on how to approach the transfer. The former Reds midfielder has urged his old club not to panic and try to take a smarter approach.

Squawka @Squawka So, this is why everyone wants to sign Jude Bellingham. So, this is why everyone wants to sign Jude Bellingham. 😅 https://t.co/G7vwI3HX3H

Speaking to HITC, Hutchinson tipped Klopp and Co. to ship out 27-year-old Keita to pave the road for Bellingham. He said:

“Now it’s panic stations. You have to make sure, you don’t just panic. Even if you can do all the work behind the scenes."

He added:

“Speaking to Jude Bellingham’s mum and dad. Speaking to Dortmund. Speaking to the player. Trying to be cute and offer maybe a Naby Keita to Dortmund, or whatever you see fit. But they have got to make sure that they don’t just panic.”

Before they can think about bringing a player of Bellingham’s caliber, Liverpool must ensure they secure Champions League football for the 2023-24 season. Jurgen Klopp’s side currently finds themselves in sixth place in the standings, with 28 points after 17 rounds of fixtures. They are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Liverpool are missing a player like Casemiro, pundit claims

Former Chelsea man Tony Cascarino has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and added that the Merseysiders lack a player of his profile. Cascarino believes that Thiago Alcantara does not bring enough to the Reds’ midfield and thinks that they need a ball-winner in midfield to complete their team.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“Holding midfielders are really important in the modern game. You have to have a ball-winner. Kalvin Phillips did it for Leeds. Look at [N’Golo] Kante being missing at Chelsea and what’s happened. They can’t do the same things at Chelsea."

He added:

“Casemiro coming into Manchester United completely changes their dynamic because he wins the ball and he keeps the ball. You can go on, Rodri at Man City. Holding midfielders are really important. Liverpool are missing that type of player. It’s not because Thiago is not a fabulous footballer, because he clearly is. I just think the style is flawed with him in it.”

Thiago has been below his best for Klopp in the 2022-23 season, failing to carve open defenses with his passes. The Spaniard has played 19 games for Liverpool this season, not recording a single goal or assist.

Poll : 0 votes