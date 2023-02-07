Chess master Magnus Carlsen made a stunning claim that Real Madrid forced him to say Cristiano Ronaldo was his favourite player although his personal choice was Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have long contested the 'greatest of all time' debate for all their achievements on and off the field for over 15 years and have massive fan following around the world.

Carlsen, a five-time world champion, is a Messi fan but was asked to name Ronaldo instead, during an interview with Real Madrid once.

Speaking on Russian YouTuber Lex Fridman's channel, he said (via Hindustan Times):

"I think it’s pretty hard to make a case for anybody else than (Lionel) Messi for his all-round game. My Real Madrid fandom sort of predates the Ronaldo era – the second Ronaldo, not the first one (Ronaldo Nazario). I always liked Ronaldo, but I always kind of thought that Messi was better."

"I went to quite a number of Madrid games, and they’ve always been super helpful to me down there. The only thing is that they were going to do an interview, and they were going to ask me who my favourite player was. I said somebody else. I think it was Isco at that point, and they were like, ‘Okay, take two, now you say Ronaldo.'So for them it was very important, but it wasn’t that huge to me."

Messi and Ronaldo continue to make headlines even in the twilight of their career. While the Argentine has shone this season with PSG, his Portuguese rival recently bagged his first goal for Al Nassr, whom he joined early this year.

Lionel Messi has edge over Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup triumph

In all fairness, the GOAT debate will rage on long after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will retire, but the former has an edge over following his FIFA World Cup triumph last year.

Messi led Argentina to their third title in the competition in Qatar in December, scoring seven goals and making three assists as Albiceleste beat France in the final on penalties.

With that, the former Barcelona ace has completed his trophy cabinet with every major title across club and international football. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured a torrid campaign, scoring just one goal as Portugal were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Morocco. It was likely the last time he played at the World Cup.

