"Now they see" - Kevin Campbell explains why Arsenal need to add 8 players to the squad in the summer

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners have to add eight players in the summer to improve their squad.

The north London club have been highly inconsistent this season. Losses in their last two matches have made a top-four finish in the Premier League extremely difficult. A major reason for this is the lack of quality replacements for injured players within Mikel Arteta's side.

Many believe the Gunners' transfer activity in January is a major reason for their current predicament. They brought no players into the club while letting the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Callum Chambers depart the Emirates.

Charles Watts @charles_watts



A piece on last night, a threadbare squad and a transfer decision that looks set to cost Arsenal dear



goal.com/en-gb/news/ars… While others strengthened in January, Arsenal did the exact opposite. It always felt like a gamble and now it looks like one that didn't pay off.A piece on last night, a threadbare squad and a transfer decision that looks set to cost Arsenal dear While others strengthened in January, Arsenal did the exact opposite. It always felt like a gamble and now it looks like one that didn't pay off.A piece on last night, a threadbare squad and a transfer decision that looks set to cost Arsenal dear 👇goal.com/en-gb/news/ars…

Campbell also lamented his former side's squad depth while stating that they were in a good position to seal fourth place prior to their recent defeats. He told Football Insider:

“You could say a lack of activity in January cost Arsenal but you just don’t know. The fact is, this squad were in a great position with three games to go. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but nothing is guaranteed.”

The former striker went on to add that Arteta's side need to add eight more players who are all good enough to start games:

“What I do know is that Arsenal need eight players. Many people say to me, ‘Eight players, what are you talking about?’ Now they see. We need eight new players. We need eight players who are good enough to start.”

Campbell concluded:

“Arsenal are not good enough at the moment. They do not have the strength in depth.”

Arsenal need a miracle to finish fourth

Arteta's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings, with 66 points from 37 matches. They are two points behind Tottenham, who occupy the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

The Gunners will take on an upbeat Everton side at the Emirates in their final match of the season on Sunday, 22 May. Spurs will simultaneously take on the already-relegated Norwich City at Carrow Road in a match many expect them to win.

Arteta's side will sneak into the top four if they beat the Toffees and Norwich pull off an upset victory. However, victory for Antonio Conte's side will put an end to the Gunners' hopes even if they emerge victorious against Everton.

