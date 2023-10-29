"Nowhere near his best" - Gary Neville weighs in on key Manchester United star's performance in derby defeat against City

Gary Neville has reacted following Marcus Rashford's subpar showing during Manchester United's dismal defeat to cross-town rivals Manchester City on October 29.

The Red Devils found themselves outgunned, outthought, and ultimately outclassed at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. They lost 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden.

Meanwhile, Rashford, once last season's go-to marksman, faced particular scrutiny. United were thoroughly dismantled, with their frontline resembling a blunt instrument against City's surgical precision.

Rashford appeared disoriented, squandering a golden opportunity to net a consolation goal in the second half. His movements were stunted, his attempts lackluster, and he failed to form any significant partnerships on the pitch.

His stats paint a similar picture, as he made just 11 accurate passes, no accurate crosses, and no accurate shots at goal. He lost more duels (6) than he won (2) and managed just one successful dribble in four attempts.

Neville commented succinctly (via CentreDevils):

"Rashford has been nowhere near his best."

This sentiment echoes through the Old Trafford faithful, a portion of whom even celebrated Rashford's eventual substitution. With a paltry one goal in his last 13 appearances for the club, the Englishman's drop in form hasn't escaped the scrutiny of unhappy fans.

Manchester painted blue as City dismantle Manchester United at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City showed a masterclass, dismantling Manchester United in a 3-0 drubbing at Old Trafford. United were reduced to mere spectators in a match that saw City move level on points with second-placed Arsenal and two shy of table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other side, the Red Devils languish in eighth place, a gaping eight-point chasm separating them from the coveted top four spots.

The game's tone was set with Erling Haaland's impeccably placed penalty in the 26th minute, awarded following a VAR-confirmed foul by Rasmus Hojlund on Rodri. Haaland wrong-footed Manchester United goalkeeper Onana, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Haaland wasn't done for the day as he netted again in the 49th minute. A beautifully orchestrated sequence involving Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva culminated in a pinpoint cross that met Haaland, who headed the ball into an unguarded net.

The icing on the cake came from Phil Foden, as he simply tapped in after an incisive play involving Jack Grealish and Rodri in the 80th minute. A parried shot from the latter set up Haaland's quick reaction to slide the ball across for Foden, whose goal sealed the emphatic win.

As City prepare to host Bournemouth in the Premier League next week, their third consecutive win signals a team clicking into gear. Conversely, Manchester United find themselves in an existential crisis, as they were jeered off the pitch by their own fans.