Nuno Espirito Santo tells Al-Ittihad Karim Benzema does not suit his style after turning down captaincy request from Ballon d’Or winner: Reports

Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly informed Karim Benzema that Ballon d'Or winner does not have a place in his squad. According to Saudi Arabian newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, there is tension between the two in the dressing room.

The report further claims that the Portuguese manager did not request the signing of the Frenchman. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss feels that the 35-year-old does not fit his playing style.

Further disagreements have arisen in the locker room, as Benzema requested to be the captain of the side. However, his request has been denied, leading to him feeling uncomfortable with his situation at the club.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner left La Liga giants Real Madrid on the expiry of his contract. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Ittihad worth €600 million. While he is yet to score for his new club in his first two appearances, he did bag an assist in the 3-0 victory over Al-Raed.

Vinicius Jr tips new signing to follow in Karim Benzema's footsteps at Real Madrid

Bellingham has had a fantastic start for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr has stated that new signing Jude Bellingham is capable of replacing Karim Benzema's goalscoring threat.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the Brazilian winger stated that the youngster could be a major contributor to their success this season.

He said:

"We have to keep going like that. Jude is always scoring goals. With me and all of the team helping, we'll have a lot of success this season... I hope it can be like my connection with Karim, which [gave us] a lot of goals and a lot of assists, and good football."

Bellingham was full of praise for his teammates, saying:

"I think I'm 10-times better as a player than last season. I'm learning from these players. The level here is so high, I'm like a sponge taking it all in."

Bellingham has enjoyed a terrific start to life at the Bernabeu. Following a €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder has scored in both of Los Blancos' games in La Liga this season, including a brace against Almeria.

Benzema departed the club in this summer, joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The Spanish giants have not made a signing to replace the Frenchman's quality and threat in front of goal. They have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, while also completing a loan move for Joselu from RCD Espanyol.