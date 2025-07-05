Oasis pay tribute to Diogo Jota on opening night of reunion tour after Liverpool star's tragic death

English rock band Oasis have paid tribute to Diogo Jota on the opening night of their reunion tour after the Liverpool forward tragically passed away on July 3. Jota, along with his brother, Andre Silva, were sadly killed in a car crash in Zamora, Spain.

Ad

Diogo Jota was on his way to Liverpool to report for pre-season training after being advised by doctors not to fly following a recent minor lung surgery. Unfortunately, their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire after a tyre blowout. The brothers reportedly passed away at the scene.

Oasis' first show of their reunion tour took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4. During their live performance of the hit single 'Live Forever', the band dedicated the moment to Diogo Jota, showing a picture of him on the big screen on stage (h/t talkSPORT)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans in the crowd were left impressed as Oasis' gesture was met with a huge round of applause. In addition, red flares were also reportedly lit in tribute to both the Reds and Jota.

"This is a moment where I struggle!" - Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues statement on social media following Diogo Jota's tragic death

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently posted an emotional statement on Instagram following Diogo Jota's heartbreaking passing. Klopp managed the 28-year-old between 2020 and 2024, forging a strong professional and emotional bond during their time together.

Ad

Klopp posted (via North Wales Chronicle):

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father. We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love J."

Ad

Ad

Jota scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, helping the club win four trophies, including the 2024-25 Premier League title.

The Reds recently announced their decision to immortalize Jota's number 20 shirt in honor of his memory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More