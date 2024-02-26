"Obsessed with Messi", "39 year old child" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'shameless' reaction to rival fans chanting Lionel Messi's name

Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed by fans on X (formerly Twitter) for his reaction to Lionel Messi chants from the crowd.

Ronaldo, 39, scored Al-Nassr's opening goal as they completed a 3-2 win against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (February 25). Following the game's conclusion, the former Manchester United man reacted to rival fans chanting the ex-Barcelona star's name.

Expand Tweet

Posting videos of these instances, one fan wrote:

"Second clip after the end of the match. I swear to God, it is lack of modesty and filth. The person has become ashamed to watch the matches with his family and children. Deterrence and punishment stop there!"

Expand Tweet

Another replied:

"It's getting embarrassing. Too old for this. Faced worse provocation for more than 20 years in Europe. It's not new. I don't get why he has been easily losing his head in Saudi. Getting distracted during games. Reacting to every taunt. Just focus on your game."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions from X:

"39 yr old. (Brain emoji) 7 yr old."

Expand Tweet

"Can't believe ronaldo fans are proud of this."

Expand Tweet

"He is going to get suspended."

Expand Tweet

"39 years old child."

Expand Tweet

"He's obsessed with Messi."

Expand Tweet

"Most insecure player ever."

Expand Tweet

"He is always doing the most."

Expand Tweet

"Most insecure player Penaldo."

Expand Tweet

Up next for Ronaldo and Co. is a home fixture in the league against Al-Hazm on Thursday (February 29). Al-Nassr are currently second in the standings, four points behind leaders Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Casemiro lavishes praise on ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has called former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo one of the top three footballers of his generation.

The two played 121 matches together for both clubs and managed seven joint goal contributions in the process. Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Casemiro said (via GOAL):

"He gave me loads of titles and goals. So, it’s a pleasure to talk about Cris. In my generation, he was top three in the world. Without a doubt, he’s one of football’s all-time best."

Together, the duo won one La Liga title and four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors. The Al-Nassr superstar scored an incredible 450 goals and assisted 131 from 438 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid.