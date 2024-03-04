“Obviously we were going for the win” - Barcelona superstar rubbishes claims that his team lacks ambition

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was an unhappy figure after Barcelona's goalless draw against Athletic Club in La Liga. He claimed that they were going for the win, but just could not get it over the line.

Speaking to Movistar after the draw, the German goalkeeper stated that the injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri affected them. He added that the result was better for their opponents than them, as it made things worse for the Catalan side in the title race.

He said:

"Obviously we were going for the win, it wasn't to be, we didn't have enough chances, we didn't have the tranquility needed. We fought hard, it's a draw, maybe better for them than us. Two key players who had to go off - that always hurts - I think the kids who came on did well. Fermin did a good job. We hope it's nothing serious in both cases."

The goalkeeper added:

"They pressed high but it wasn't a very intense press. They let us play. We were able to overcome it but when we got into the opposition half we struggled to create chances. If there's anything we don't lack in this dressing room, it's ambition. I don't want people to think that. It just hasn't gone the way we wanted today."

Barcelona are now eight points behind Real Madrid, who are on top of the table. They are a point behind second placed Girona, who have lost three of their last five matches.

Barcelona star comments on draw against Athletic Club

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has stated that his side did not show enough personality to win the match. He believes that they could have easily won the match, but though San Mames is one of the toughest places to win in the league.

He said (via Football Esapana):

“It’s frustrating. Maybe a point here would normally be a good result against a very good team, with amazing fans, an amazing atmosphere, they’re very physical, they press you, it’s probably one of the hardest places to go in La Liga. Yet at this stage of the season, with where we are, you have to smell these opportunities out. Today felt like a big game. We were not patient enough, we were too passive in possession, I just wish we had showed a little bit more personality. It’s a little bit disappointing, no, it’s very disappointing.”

Barcelona next face Real Mallorca in the league before their big clash against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League. They have drawn 1-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie and will be looking to go all the way.