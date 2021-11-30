"Obviously I know the name" - Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira says he will 'wait and see' what Ralf Rangnick can do at Manchester United

Crystal Palace manager and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has given his opinion on Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

The German has been brought in as interim manager until the end of the 2021-22 season, after which he will remain in a consultancy role for a further two years.

Vieira admitted to not knowing too much about Rangnick but was intrigued to see what the German would bring to Manchester United and the Premier League. He said:

"Obviously I know the name, I know what he accomplished when he was in Germany and I know that he is somebody that is well-respected in football. But I am like everyone else, I will wait and see what he will do at Manchester [United], but I think it’s good to have someone with that experience in the Premier League."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the league, five points off the top four. The Red Devils will take on Arsenal on Thursday. However, the game will come too soon for Rangnick as he has to self-isolate.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's always good to have somebody with that experience in the Premier League."



Patrick Vieira has his say on the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager at Man United 🗣 "It's always good to have somebody with that experience in the Premier League."Patrick Vieira has his say on the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager at Man United https://t.co/GTpDw9KXBh

Manchester United will then host Crystal Palace on Sunday, a game which the club hope Rangnick will be permitted to take part in.

"Obviously not good news for other teams" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Manchester United's appointment of Rangnick

Klopp was mentored by Rangnick at the beginning of his career

Earlier last week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the potential arrival of Ralf Rangnick as manager of Manchester United.

Klopp was mentored by Rangnick as a young manager and was full of praise for his compatriot. He said:

"Unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United. He’s obviously a really, really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and proper forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig. He’s done a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach actually, being a manager, and that’s what his best skill is obviously.

"United will be organised, I think, on the pitch. I think we should realise that and that’s obviously not good news for other teams. But, like all coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train because they play all the time so that makes it a bit trickier for him."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar