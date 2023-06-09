"Obviously if we play against him we will want to win” - Seattle Sounders star Nicolas Lodeiro relishes Lionel Messi challenge in MLS

Seattle Sounders star Nicolás Lodeiro has divulged that he is waiting for his chance to play against Lionel Messi. However, he has sent a warning to the Argentine that everyone will look to beat him in every match.

Inter Miami have sealed the signing of Messi on a free transfer this summer. They beat Barcelona and Al-Hilal to the signature despite the €500 million world-record offer from the Saudi Arabian side.

Speaking to ESPN, Lodeiro claimed that he was happy to welcome the best player in the world to MLS. He said:

"I am happy that the best player in the world and of all time is coming. That we have it here in the league... We're all going to want to enjoy it. Obviously, if we play against him we will want to win, there is no doubt about that."

"But after all that Messi generates, the possibility of having the best player in the world with us is going to be very nice. Hopefully, that can come true."

Lodeiro might not get to share the pitch with Messi unless Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami make it to the playoffs. They are not scheduled to face each other this season and the midfielder has his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, he is not worried about the future as the 34-year-old told MLS' official website:

“I try not to think about that. What I want is to enjoy the day-to-day. Let the club decide – truthfully, they know that whenever they want they can sit and talk to me. I want to play well, help the team on and off the field, be a leader, be an example."

It will be interesting to see how the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner fares at his new club in the MLS.

When will Lionel Messi make his MLS debut?

Lionel Messi has just finished his season with PSG and is not expected to join his new side in training immediately. He is now set to go on vacation and will not be moving to Miami until the middle of next month.

MLS have a mid-season break and Messi is very likely to wait for the players to be back in training. The season takes a break in mid-July and restarts towards the end of August.

Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC on August 20 at home, and it is very likely to be Lionel Messi's MLS debut.

