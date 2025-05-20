"Obviously when you win trophies it's always better" - Riccardo Calafiori makes feelings clear when asked if he regrets Arsenal transfer

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori has disclosed that he does not regret joining the Gunners despite their failure to win trophies this term. However, he suggested that winning silverware would make his stint better.

In a detailed discussion with Gianluca di Marzio, Calafiori was asked if he regrets joining Arsenal. He said (via Sport Witness):

"For me personally it was a great experience. Obviously when you win trophies it’s always better. Here I measured myself against the most important and difficult championship in the world. I saw that I can be there easily, this made me very happy and I am convinced of the choice I made. Any regrets? None, absolutely."

Several sources have linked Calafiori with a potential return to Italy in recent weeks, and AC Milan have been mentioned as his likely destination. Amid the transfer rumors, the Italian has expressed that he's comfortable at the Emirates, which is an indication that he's likely to remain at the club.

Calafiori is one of the defensive players that Mikel Arteta and the Gunners board signed last summer. He joined the north London giants from Bologna for a reported €45 million in July 2024.

However, the immense display of Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back and his fitness dilemma arguably affected his performance in his first season. Calafiori has contributed three goals and two assists in 29 outings for the Gunners this term.

While Lewis-Skelly is most likely Arteta's preferred selection at left-back, a resurgence from Calafiori could alter the pecking order next season.

"The squad is no where near deep enough" - Ian Wright on Arsenal's squad

Ian Wright has claimed that the Gunners squad is not robust to go into competitions and win them. However, he suggested that the forthcoming summer transfer window is a significant one for Arsenal to restructure.

In a discussion with the Premier League Productions, Wright said (via Just Arsenal):

“It is scant consolation for how tough the season has been. It is a necessity for the club with what they want to do. They want to win the Premier League. They want to win the Champions League."

He added:

“The squad is no where near deep enough to go into those competitions with the confidence of winning them. It is a quite important summer. The last step is the most difficult step and we have found it difficult to take that last step."

The Gunners are heavily anticipated to sign at least a striker, a defensive midfielder, and a winger this summer. This is due to the deficiencies in the above mentioned positions as they look to winning Premier League next term.

