"Of course" - Carlton Palmer claims Premier League duo can make Manchester United title contenders 

Former England international Carlon Palmer has claimed that signing Harry Kane and Declan Rice would make Manchester United Premier League title contenders.

The Red Devils have been in disarray in the 2021-22 campaign. They have been knocked out the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League and look destined to miss out on a top-four finish.

Currently toiling in seventh place in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils will endure their fifth consecutive trophyless campaign at the end of 2021-22.

While the current campaign is beyond salvation, Manchester United fans could feel optimistic looking to the future. As per Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed as the club’s new permanent manager, succeeding interim coach Ralf Rangnick. Following the appointment, a couple of high-profile players could also find themselves at Old Trafford, and the club already have a couple of favorites.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Harry Kane and Declan Rice are among the most ambitious and costly targets on United’s radar and there is an acceptance at the club that either deal could be very difficult to do. John McGinn is another player of interest to United. [ @TelegraphDucker Harry Kane and Declan Rice are among the most ambitious and costly targets on United’s radar and there is an acceptance at the club that either deal could be very difficult to do. John McGinn is another player of interest to United. [@TelegraphDucker] https://t.co/BOSoac8KIF

As per The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and West Ham United’s Declan Rice are high on Manchester United’s wishlist for the summer. When asked whether the English £300million duo would make the Red Devils title contenders again, Palmer told GiveMeSport:

“Of course, they’ve got to be title contenders. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The footballer-turned-pundit claimed Man United needed strengthening at the back, which could make the double-swoop difficult.

He added:

“They definitely need to strengthen at the back. They definitely need a midfield player, and they definitely need a front player. So, we’ll have to see.”

Manchester United, who succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend, return to Premier League action with a clash against Norwich on Saturday.

Lack of Champions League football could complicate Manchester United’s pursuit of high-profile players

Every top player worth their salt wants to play in the most popular cup competition in the world: the UEFA Champions League. United targets Harry Kane and Declan Rice are no different. Both of them are likely to want to compete in the Champions League, something United might not be able to offer them next season.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager. theathletic.com/news/erik-ten-… EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager. #MUFC will need agreement with #Ajax (who are aware) & to finalise contract (up to 4yrs). No announcement til after Dutch Cup final @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager. #MUFC will need agreement with #Ajax (who are aware) & to finalise contract (up to 4yrs). No announcement til after Dutch Cup final @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/erik-ten-…

In that regard, Erik ten Hag’s appointment could help the Old Trafford outfit’s case. If the Red Devils want Kane and Rice to look beyond the lack of Champions League football, they must give them a glimpse of the future.

They could start by announcing Ten Hag’s appointment and maybe arrange a sit-down with their potential targets in the summer. If Ten Hag manages to sell the project to the players, Manchester United could strengthen themselves markedly before the 2022-23 campaign.

