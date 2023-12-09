“Of course, you cannot hide that” - Ruben Neves admits ‘money’ played big role in following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has said that the financial aspect was a reason why he reunited with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

Neves, 26, moved this summer from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in a reported €55 million transfer. He has made a rousing start to life at his new club, bagging three assists in 21 games across competitions.

As per Fox Sports, the 26-year-old is earning €300,000 tax-free a week at the SPL leaders, a huge jump from his £50,000 (~€58,000) weekly salary at the Molineux. Explaining to the BBC why he chose to leave European football at the relatively young age of 26, Neves said (as per GOAL):

“Of course, one of the things is the money. Of course, you cannot hide that. But when we see the project and I know a lot of people think we say this because just to say it, but it’s not true. When they present us with the project, it’s a very big project.

"I think people have no idea how the country is improving and how the football is improving here. How the football can be in a few years. In one year, we did this in the Saudi Pro League. I believe in two more years, three more years, that will be an amazing league.”

Meanwhile, Neves' Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is earning £3.6 million a week (as per Metro), which is around €4.2 million a week.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared with Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a wonderful season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined as a free agent in December, sparking an exodus of top European talent to the league.

In 21 games across competitions, the 38-year-old has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games in the league, where second-placed Al-Nassr trail Al-Hilal (44) by seven points after 16 games.

Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 33 goals and 12 assists in 40 competitive games for Luis Castro's side, who have qualified for the AFC Champions League knockouts.