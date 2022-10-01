"Of course, I am" - Andy Robertson trolls Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah over FIFA 23 rating 

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson brutally mocked Mohamed Salah after learning that he is stronger than the Egyptian in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. The latest version of the series was released on September 30.

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota revealed Salah and Robertson's ratings to them. However, the iconic no. 11, who is known for his physique and fitness, was left bemused after learning that Robertson was given a higher physicality than him in the game.

The Egyptian questioned with a dejected look:

“He’s stronger than me?”

Salah replied by flexing his muscles in front of the Egyptian, saying:

"Of course, I am! Of course, I am."

Mohamed Salah has been quite astounding since joining the Reds in 2017. In 263 games across all competitions for the club, the Egyptian has scored 160 goals and provided 66 assists.

Salah has endured a slow start this season as he has scored four goals and provided three assists in nine games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Robertson also joined the club in 2017 and has since made 232 appearances for them, registering 55 assists to his name. He currently has three assists to his name this season across all competitions after playing eight games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opened up on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was called up for England's UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany. However, he wasn't played by Gareth Southgate. Furthermore, Alexander-Arnold was dropped from the Three Lions' matchday squad against Germany.

Klopp recently shared his opinion on the matter as he told reporters (via Sky Sports):

"Do we really want to open this box? You are English journalists and we cannot discuss selections until the World Cup starts. This is why you make massive things of this. My honest opinion would create headlines. You want that? It would maybe help Germany but it wouldn't help England."

The German tactician went on to add:

"We are fine here, it's completely different. I see Trent differently, that's clear.

"People talk about him not being a good defender. That's not true, he is a good defender. He doesn't always defend good, that's true. He's 23. We're working on it. Whatever team I would have at the moment, I would pick Trent. He is exceptional."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far