"Of course I want to play" - Manchester United star sends message to Ruben Amorim as future hangs in the balance

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has admitted that he wants to play more under Ruben Amorim. The Brazilian is not pushing for an exit, and has accepted that he would do his best every time he is given a chance by the coach.

Speaking to the media, Casemiro stated that no player is happy to be on the bench. However, he understands that the coach cannot keep everyone happy and said via Tribal Football:

"Me? Of course I want to play. But I always say, and these are my values, I respect the coach a lot, I respect the club. Every day I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best. If a player is on the bench and is happy, that player is not worth anything for any team. Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club."

Casemiro has played just 689 minutes in his 13 games under Ruben Amorim. The Brazilian has played less than half of the matches at Manchester United since the Portuguese manager took over in November.

Casemiro admits Manchester United need to do better on the pitch

Casemiro has admitted that Manchester United need to get the results going their way. The midfielder stated that he was happy with how they are playing, but need to take their chances and score more goals.

The former Real Madrid man added that the whole team is suffering and said via Tribal Football:

"I'm happy with my game in particular, but the result could have been a little better. We controlled the game well, we had chances to score. We always see the negative side of things, but I know this stadium very well. I know how difficult it is to play here. The whole team suffered a lot. We controlled the game well, now it's time to play at home with our fans."

When quizzed about his future, Casemiro stated that it was too early to think about an exit before stressing that he is committed to the Red Devils. He said:

"It's too soon to talk about next season, but of course I have another year of contract and then an option. We have important games, and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It's too soon to talk about next season."

Manchester United will face Arsenal next in the Premier League before taking on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16.

