"Of course I would wish I could help the team"- Mesut Ozil reflects on his situation at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has publicly admitted that everyone at Arsenal is having a difficult time but remains hopeful that results will improve for the club soon.

Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta. The German has not featured for Arsenal since March and was left out of the Gunners' squads for the Premier League and Europe League this season.

Arsenal have suffered their worst start to a campaign since the 1974-75 season. Mikel Arteta's men are currently in 15th place on the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

The Gunners have desperately lacked creativity and goals this season, having scored just twelve goals from fourteen Premier League games thus far.

Talismanic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Willian have been left frustrated by the lack of chances.

Arsenal have been crying out for an attacking midfielder in the ilk of Ozil, but the German's tense relationship with Mikel Arteta has seen him sidelined.

While he has been frozen out of the squad, Ozil has remained active on social media. He conducted a question and answer session on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

When asked if he was happy at Arsenal, he replied:

"It's a very difficult time for everyone around the club, not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone."

"Of course, I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don't get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again."

— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered little to no hope of Mesut Ozil making a return to his squad any time soon. The Spaniard is reportedly desperate to sign an attacking midfielder in January as he looks to add quality to a squad that lacks creativity.

Mesut Ozil has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in recent months. He is currently the highest-paid player at Arsenal, earning £350,000 a week, and this has proven to be a stumbling block for any potential suitors.

But let's stay positive.💪🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil has repeatedly expressed his loyalty and commitment towards Arsenal but will surely fancy a move away from the north London club if he continues to be frozen out.