“Of course, it’s a bit annoying” - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard highlights concern despite 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Martin Odegaard expressed dissatisfaction after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 30. The Gunners captain stated that the side were unhappy with not keeping a clean sheet after conceding a late goal to the hosts.

Speaking after the game, he told the media (via Eurosport):

"That was the main thing, the three points. I'm also happy with the way we played throughout the whole game. Of course, it's a bit annoying that they scored in the end.

"From how the game was, I think it should have been a bit more than 2-1, but we know it's a competitive team, we know they fight until the end and they can create things. We have to learn a little bit, but I think the performance was good.”

Mikel Arteta's side moved to second in the table with the win over Forest.

It was a difficult first half for them as they struggled against the home side's low block. However, Gabriel Jesus proved to be the difference maker in the second half. He opened the scoring in the 65th minute with a nice finish from a tight angle before becoming the provider for Bukayo Saka in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0.

Arsenal looked to be heading to a comfortable win until Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi tapped home from a cross in the 89th minute. It resulted in some nervy moments towards the end of the game for the Gunners, who eventually held on to win.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal attacker

Smith Rowe made a rare start against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded attacker Emile Smith Rowe for his performance in the side's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Speaking after the game, the Spaniard appreciated the 23-year-old's attitude.

He said in the post-match press conference (via Metro):

"I thought he was really good. I think he looked exactly the same that he looks in training and every time that we have put him in this year he fully deserved the chance.

"He’s put his head down, he’s worked so hard, his attitude is really good and he’s a tremendous player, you see the way he moves he’s just a joy to watch."

Smith Rowe had a good outing against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, playing in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. He linked up well with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left side before being taken off for Kai Havertz after 71 minutes.

The Englishman has struggled to find game time at Arsenal this season due to injury issues and has fallen down the pecking order. This win was just his second league start all campaign, with the first one coming in a win over Sheffield United in October.