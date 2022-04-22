“Of course” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes honest Everton relegation claim ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would miss facing Everton if the Toffees suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Reds earned an emphatic 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. They will now be looking to repeat the trick when they host derby rivals Everton on Sunday.

Liverpool go into the match high on confidence, having not tasted defeat in the league since the turn of the year. Frank Lampard's side, on the other hand, have won just one of their last four games in the top flight.

Everton face the threat of suffering relegation this season, as they currently sit 17th in the table with 29 points from 31 matches. They are just one point above 18th-placed Burnley, but have a game in hand.

While the Toffees face an uncertain future in the Premier League, Klopp has suggested that he would like to continue facing them. The Liverpool manager also revealed that there will always be a buzz in the dressing room a full week before the Reds face Everton. He told a press conference:

"Of course [I would miss playing Everton if they are relegated]. Playing United the other night makes it different, usually the full week before you play Everton there are full talks about the derby."

Klopp and Co will be looking to add to Everton's woes on Sunday. However, it remains to be seen if the Goodison Park outfit can cause an upset and take points off the Reds at Anfield.

Could Liverpool rest players against Everton ahead of Villarreal clash?

It is worth noting that the Reds have a big UEFA Champions League match coming up against Villarreal. They host the La Liga outfit in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.

With the Champions League clash in mind, Jurgen Klopp could potentially rest a few key players against Everton on Sunday. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the key players who played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United during the week.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate could thus be in line to start against the Toffees at Anfield. Meanwhile, there are doubts about Roberto Firmino's availability for the Merseyside derby after he missed the match against Manchester United due to a foot injury.

