"Of course it was a penalty" - Arsenal superstar admits Martin Odegaard handball should have led to a spot-kick for Liverpool

Arsenal defender William Saliba has acknowledged that his side were lucky not to concede a penalty for Martin Odegaard's handball incident in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, December 23.

The incident occurred in the 20th minute when the ball appeared to strike Odegaard's outstretched arm after Mohamed Salah took a touch in the box. However, on-field referee Chris Kavanagh declined to award a penalty and VAR agreed, leaving Liverpool's players fuming.

Speaking to ViaPlay after the match, Saliba said:

"Of course, of course it was a penalty. But I am not the referee."

Gabriel Magalhaes gave the Gunners an early lead with a header in the fourth minute. Salah leveled things for the Reds in the 29th minute, receiving a long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, skipping past Oleksandr Zinchenko and finding the back of the net.

The result means that Mikel Arteta's side hold onto the top spot (40) going into Christmas. Klopp's men are just a point behind (39), with Aston Villa (39), Tottenham Hotspur (36) and Manchester City (34) giving chase.

Gary Neville heaps praise on Liverpool star following draw with Arsenal

Salah's sensational strike leveled things for the Reds.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville marveled at Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's finishing and power after his equalizer in their clash against Arsenal. The former Manchester United defender was also critical of Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko's defending leading up to the goal.

He said (via Sky Sports Premier League):

“Absolutely sensational from Mo Salah. I did mention about 10, 15 minutes ago that Zinchenko against Salah was a mismatch."

“I mean, it’s poor defending from Zinchenko not to deal with that low pass to start with, but then that is really weak."

“To allow him to come back, a world class player like Salah onto his left foot so easily, you are asking for trouble. And my God, did he give him trouble! What a finish! The power is incredible.”

The Egyptian winger continued what has been a brilliant 2023-24 campaign. He has already notched 16 goals and eight assists in 25 appearances across competitions, powering Liverpool to a title charge.

The Reds will next travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Boxing Day. Arsenal will host West Ham two days later as the two sides jostle for the top spot heading into the new year.

