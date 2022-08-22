"Of course, we will be happy" - Liverpool star Fabinho says Manchester United's struggles are 'good for us'

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has said that he is focused on defeating rivals Manchester United on August 22 and registering his team's first Premier League victory of the season.

The Red Devils have opened their 2022-23 season in a woeful manner, losing their first two Premier League matches. After falling to a 1-2 defeat at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend, Erik ten Hag’s side lost 0-4 to Brentford on August 13.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also yet to register a single win in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side were first held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham in their season opener followed by a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15.

Speaking to PA (via Manchester Evening News), Fabinho shared his thoughts ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. He said:

"I think Manchester United is a really big team and has big money to invest as well so when a team like this is not successful, I think it is good for us. Of course, we will be happy because it is one less team that will fight for titles or win championships. I don't care if a win pushes Manchester United a little bit more into crisis. I just want to beat them and win three points."

Reminiscing about Liverpool's dominating 5-0 win at Old Trafford during the 2021-22 season, the Brazilian added:

"The first half [last season] was almost a perfect game. We scored four goals and the way we played, the way we pressed them, the quality we played on the ball was really unbelievable. To be honest, I wanted the team to attack more to try to score more goals because we had one more player in that moment."

He continued:

"But it was the moment where the team tried to control more of the game and to stabilise the ball. As a fan I wanted the team to score more because it was a big opportunity to do a historic score at Old Trafford but of course 5-0 was not bad."

What were the results between Liverpool and United last season?

During the 2021-22 season, Liverpool came out on top against United in both of their Premier League contests.

The Merseyside outfit registered a 5-0 win at Old Trafford with Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah scoring a 12-minute hat-trick. The left-footed forward tormented his opponents again in the reverse fixture, scoring a brace in a 4-0 victory in April this year.

