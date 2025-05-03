“Of course, yes it’s a dream” - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka speaks up on ambition to win Ballon d’Or 

Bukayo Saka has admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or in his career. However, he remains focused on Arsenal and wants to do well for the team right now.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Saka opened up that the main aim will always be to win trophies with Arsenal. He added that the Ballon d'Or will be a dream for many players:

"Of course, yeah, it's a dream and I think it's a dream for a lot of players. Oh yeah. Like I said the only thing you can focus on now is is when in here, that's my main focus and you know everything else come after that. But yeah, the main focus has been in here."

This is not the first time this year that he spoke about the France Football award. He earlier told the media via the Standard:

“Yeah, it's a dream. I think it's a dream for a lot of players. I am just working hard to do the best for my team. I need my teammates as much as they need me."

Bukayo Saka finished 21st in the Ballon d'Or ranking in 2024. He was 24th in the 2023 race when Lionel Messi won the award.

Bukayo Saka told he can start for Real Madrid amid Ballon d'Or dreams

Bukayo Saka has been told by Emmanuel Petit that he is good enough to start for Real Madrid. He added that the Arsenal star has done well after returning from injury (via Goal):

"Saka could easily be playing for Real Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world in his position, even at this early stage of his career. It’s incredibly rare to see someone return from injury and consistently perform at such a high level, as he did on Tuesday night."

"His contributions in terms of goals and assists are elite. Just look at his performance against Madrid — he was absolutely crucial for Arsenal. One-on-one, down the flank, he’s a nightmare to defend. If Madrid were to make a move for him, I’m sure their fans would be more than delighted.”

Bukayo Saka signed a long-term deal in 2023 at Arsenal to keep him at the club until 2027. He is in contract talks again as he enters the final two years of his deal at the Emirates.

