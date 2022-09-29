“Of all the years I have been here, this is the season where we are closest to the title” – Tottenham star insists Spurs can fight for the Premier League trophy this season

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is confident that his team can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The 30-year-old winger has been restricted to just two appearances this term due to a persistent calf injury. He has played 204 times for the club since his 2018 move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham haven't won the league title since 1961.

However, they are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season alongside Manchester City after an excellent start under Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss guided Chelsea to a Premier League title in 2017 and Inter Milan to their first Scudetto in over a decade in 2021.

That Tottenham Feed  @Tottenham_Feed



- Lucas Moura on HT in Amsterdam 2019.



@Football_LDN



#THFC | #COYS



"I remember Pochettino saying in the locker room 'We need to score one goal. If we do it, we're back in the game’.- Lucas Moura on HT in Amsterdam 2019. "I remember Pochettino saying in the locker room 'We need to score one goal. If we do it, we're back in the game’. - Lucas Moura on HT in Amsterdam 2019. 💻@Football_LDN #THFC | #COYS https://t.co/zo6S09oTWy

Moura believes that Spurs have a great opportunity to challenge the likes of Manchester City in the league this term. The Brazilian winger told Stats Perform (as per HITC Sport):

“To be completely honest, of all the seasons I’ve been here,this is the one where we have the best chance. This is the season when there are the most expectations. I think it’s down to the quality of the team, the coach and the group."

He added:

“The team kept getting stronger. Of all the years I have been here, this is the season where we are closest to the title. Many teams are strong this year, we are aware of the competition. But yes, I think we will fight for the title.”

William Gallas believes Arsenal have a better chance of winning the Premier League title than Tottenham

This weekend's (October 1) north London derby is a huge clash for both sides who currently lie in the Premier League's top three. William Gallas, who played for both teams during his illustrious career, believes the Gunners are better equipped to challenge for the title this season.

The former France international told Genting Casino that playing Champions League football will have an effect on Tottenham. He explained (as per TalkSPORT):

“I think Arsenal have a better opportunity to compete for the title than Tottenham because this season they aren’t playing in the Champions League. I think they have to be focussed on the title."

He added:

"I don’t know what their target is, but whether it’s top four or to win the title, I hope Arteta has told his players, ‘this season we have a good opportunity to fight for the title, so let’s do it’. I think that would be a great message if he said that because it can boost the players. So I think Arsenal have a better opportunity to fight for the title.”

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Arsenal #ARSTOT #NLD Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Tottenham at the Emirates since a 3-2 loss in November 2010. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Tottenham at the Emirates since a 3-2 loss in November 2010. 👀#AFC #Arsenal #ARSTOT #NLD https://t.co/UeU4Zgi7kd

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far